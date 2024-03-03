Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in February

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.9 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

