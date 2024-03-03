Barclays Trims Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Target Price to $65.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601,646 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

