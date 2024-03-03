IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Lowered to $11.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. IonQ has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IonQ by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

