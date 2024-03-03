Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allianz stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Allianz has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

