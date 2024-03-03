Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.98

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 374347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

INTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

