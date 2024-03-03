Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $315.76

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $315.76 and last traded at $314.69, with a volume of 1135163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average of $262.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

