InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Featured Articles

