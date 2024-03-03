Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,444,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 4,890,401 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $19,088,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth about $15,333,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

