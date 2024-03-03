ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.52

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 9355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AETUF

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.