Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $57,270.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $29.37 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,466,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

