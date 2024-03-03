Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $57,270.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $29.37 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.