RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Buys $67,800.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 4,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 505,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,123.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao bought 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao bought 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao bought 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 737.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 737,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

