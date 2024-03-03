Citigroup Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $8.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

