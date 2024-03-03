Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

