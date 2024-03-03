Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CFO Sells $77,026.95 in Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.16.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 300,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 366,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after buying an additional 728,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

