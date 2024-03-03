RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $62.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXST has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $55.70 on Thursday. RxSight has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $58.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $525,920.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,493.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,727 shares of company stock worth $16,076,746. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RxSight by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RxSight by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

