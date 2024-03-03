Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut to “Underperform” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Redfin by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

