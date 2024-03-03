Paramount Global’s (PARA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.84.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after purchasing an additional 626,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.