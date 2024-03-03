Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Perficient has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Perficient by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,949 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

