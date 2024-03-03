Citigroup Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $52.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.63.

RYAN opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.51. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $5,041,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 142.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $50,090,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 134.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

