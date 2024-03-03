Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGNY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Progyny has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $452,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

