UBS Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $355.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $343.58.

NYSE SAM opened at $304.48 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

