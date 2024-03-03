Truist Financial Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $4.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.77.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

