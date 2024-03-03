Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

KOP stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $646,101.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,430. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

