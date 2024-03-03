BMO Capital Markets Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $195.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day moving average of $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

