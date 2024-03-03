Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells $116,395.96 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

