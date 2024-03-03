Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of CONMED worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

