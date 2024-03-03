Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.92.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

