Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.36 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

