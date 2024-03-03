Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.14.

JLL stock opened at $192.86 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

