Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $1,939,592. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,613,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,926,000 after buying an additional 1,505,313 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $18,501,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $22,198,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

