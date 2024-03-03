StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

See Also

