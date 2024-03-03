Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

