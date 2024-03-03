Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Geospace Technologies news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $52,124 in the last ninety days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.