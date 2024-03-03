Truist Financial Trims ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Target Price to $14.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

