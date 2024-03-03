MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Shares of MEIP opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.