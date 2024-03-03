StockNews.com Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.72.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
