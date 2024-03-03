Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NARI

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.