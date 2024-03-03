GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

GMS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. GMS has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

