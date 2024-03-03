Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declines By 36.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 199.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

