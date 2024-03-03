FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 31st total of 667,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.9 %

FF opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $252.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 190,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 471,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

