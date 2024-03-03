Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

