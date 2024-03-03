Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.