Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently -269.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

