Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at $58,951,923.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

