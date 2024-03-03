Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.67.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NXST opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

