Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
NYSE MPLX opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
