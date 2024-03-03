Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Mplx Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after purchasing an additional 639,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

