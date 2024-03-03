Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.58.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $304.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.66. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.