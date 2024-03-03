Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Buys C$177,172.50 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

OBE stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.91. The stock has a market cap of C$753.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.44. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.