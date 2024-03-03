Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Redfin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

