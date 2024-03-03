Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.